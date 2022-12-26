The December City Council meeting began with the traditional prayer and Pledge of Allegiance with newly elected Council members Savannah Shelton Mays and Ronnie Stamper in attendance. They are set to take their seats in January 2023.
Justin Ost of Energy Optimizers gave an update on the City project that is now completed. They are the company that handled the City Hall HVAC repair due to flooding and in charge of making the city building “energy efficient”.
Jon Allen of Nesbitt Engineering, also, addressed the Council saying that they are looking for funding for Phase 2 of the sewer rehab. He, also, gave an update on the water treatment plant and some water tanks.
Beattyville Police Chief Steve Mays gave his last report to the Council as Chief of Police as he will be taking on the role of Lee County Judge-Executive once again in January 2023.
Mays said that in November, the Beattyville Police Department received 201 calls, made 6 arrests, served 21 Citations, and worked one accident. Also, he and Mayor Jackson announced that Cody Sparks will be replacing Mays as the new Beattyville Police Chief in January.
Next, Public Works Director Ferrell Wise gave his November report saying that they had received 63 calls in November with 60 of them being completed. He, also, reminded the Council that they are ready for winter with their salt supply, etc.
The City Council adjourned for December as they bid farewell to Missy Begley as that was her last City Council meeting as a Beattyville CouncilWoman.
