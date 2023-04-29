Peoples Exchange Bank : Back row L-R: Bobby Gabbard, Charles Beach III, Freddie Hall, Charles Beach II. Middle Row L-R: Edna Grace Crabtree, Lois Hollon. Front Row L-R: Phyllis Fulks, Nell Thompson, Alice Thomas.
Photo/Info courtesy James Combs
Peoples Exchange Bank : Back row L-R: Bobby Gabbard, Charles Beach III, Freddie Hall, Charles Beach II. Middle Row L-R: Edna Grace Crabtree, Lois Hollon. Front Row L-R: Phyllis Fulks, Nell Thompson, Alice Thomas.
Photo/Info courtesy James Combs
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.