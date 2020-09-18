Over the past weekend Beattyville held many events starting with a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held by Lee County Emergency Services. The ceremony was held at the courthouse bell on Saturday September 11th at 8:30am. Local first responders took turns ringing the bell. The first ring was at 8:46am in remembrance of the time at which Flight 11 struck the North Tower. The second ring was at 9:03am in remembrance of the time at which Flight 175 struck the South Tower. The 3rd ring was at 9:37am in remembrance of the time at which Flight 77 struck the Pentagon and again at 10:43am in remembrance of the time at which Flight 93 and it’s passengers crashed in Pennsylvania.
Also on Saturday was the 15th annual Old Engine and Tractor Show along with a fish fry held at the museum. There was a display of old tractors and engines with the first twenty five engines who registered receiving a dash plaque. At 3:00pm the tractors and engines held a parade on Main Street. Visitors were also able to take part in a silent auction and also raffle tickets were sold for a 9-11 Commemorative Coin Set. Items up for bid in the silent included passes to The Gorge Underground, passes to Red River Gorge Ziplining Tours, a weekend pass and t shirt from Boneyard Off Road Park, praline pecan cakes donated by Michael Johnson and much more.
To end the day, Lee County Tourism and the Downtown Beattyville Alliance held a Cruisin’ and Pinup Costume Showcase with a drive in movie shown at Happy Top of “Thunder Road”.
