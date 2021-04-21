Beattyville Hope Station and Members of Beattyville Housing Board Not Seeing Eye to Eye Concerning the Homeless in Lee County

By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Beattyville Housing held their board meeting highlighting the Beattyville Hope Station, a monitored homeless shelter in Lee County.
Magistrate Dean Noe, including others, expressed their displeasure in the homeless shelter. There were concerns about the residents of the shelter. Someone complained that they like to roam the streets all hours of the night.
Carla Mays, Beattyville Hope Station Director, once again, informed everyone that there is a curfew and the doors are locked at a specific time, so it can’t be shelter residents.
Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill Jr is in support of the shelter, and Magistrate Noe let it be known that he is well aware of the Judge’s position concerning the shelter, and he disagrees.
Some said that residents want the homeless shelter out of Lee County, but one would question to ask, we still have homeless, so what will that help? Some members of the Housing Board said they want the homeless shelter out of Lee County. Once again, how does that help the homeless?
The homeless exist with or without the Beattyville Hope Station. At least, the Hope Station lessens the homeless population and helps get the homeless that are willing, back on their feet. It seems those that oppose the homeless shelter do not want to hear about that.
Mays did inform the Housing Board that they have passed every inspection and keeps a close on the residents as they try to find them permanent housing.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Jackson, who sits on the Housing Board, made a motion to place a 6 feet fence around the grounds that the Board approved.
Contrary to what some Housing board members said, many in the community approve of the Hope Station and do not oppose it. It is a community drug issue, not a homeless issue that are causing these problems that they are voicing.
The meeting ended to what sounds like to me a small replica of a jail if a fence is installed around the Hope Station. Don’t we already have one of those? Just sounds like more money being spent with no problems being solved, and I wonder at whose expense?
