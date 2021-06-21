Beattyville Hope Station Business Plan

Effective June 17, 2019 Modified June 15, 2021 (Accomplishments and Goals) Our Mission: Beattyville Hope Station, (BHS) is operated under the direction of Beattyville Housing and Development, a non-profit (501-c3) organization. Our mission is to improve the lives of those who have been attacked by life’s challenges that have resulted into homelessness or risk of homelessness.
A faith based station, rooted in love, justice and trust with the respect for dignity of life and a spirit of hope, providing a shelter of hope and a place of safe haven.
Promoting the opportunity of supportive resources that drives homeless individuals into a workforce environment and/or affordable housing and out of poverty is a priority. To be recognized as a leading role model for other shelters and resource centers for the homeless.
Vision and Purpose: To be an example of faith based individuals who have compassion and respect for themselves and others regardless of race, sex, national origin, age, color and to those who have made poor choices that have led them to an unforeseen place in their lives. To be part of the solution of homelessness that will bring them peace and well-being, physically and emotionally for a brighter future.
To educate homeless clients on the importance of respecting themselves, their neighbors and their communities. To ensure clients are in a safe and secure sleeping environment and are treated fairly. To have established procedures for homeless clients for intake, explanation of rules and support for receiving one on one case management. To provide educational services, to include but are not limited to narcotics anonymous classes and other workshops that will assist them with overcoming obstacles of poverty and lack of education.
To help transition chronically homeless into stable housing. To help transition chronically homeless into stable employment. To enforce drug testing either by BHS or partnerships. To train staff and volunteers in accordance to policies and procedures. To maintain ongoing partnerships with other homeless agencies, case management providers and HMIS providers.
To have a sound reputation for high ethical standards, professionalism and public spiritedness. To ensure all generally accepted accounting principles are followed and records kept accordingly. To inspire the investment and confidence of clients, funders, donors and faith communities. To seek financial sustainability through matching funds and other agencies to include faith based churches and organizations.
Top 5 Accomplishments in the Last Two Years: Acquisition and rehab of a $125,000 project of a new and larger facility gave us opportunity to expand. Obtained cash contributions of $76,000. Gained visibility and partnership with local and surrounding counties churches, civic groups, hospitals, doctors, dentists, optometrists, pharmacists, therapists, case managers, rehabs, law enforcements, judge executives, state elected officials, and various business entities for the homeless initiative.
Provided shelter services to include transportation but not limited to 266 homeless residents. 89 received KY River Community Care Services. Assisted 20 residents with drug/alcohol re-habilitation enrollment, 14 with jobs and on-going support to residential housing placements in the community. Partnership with KY River Community Care for providing mental health and counseling was a success and together we were able to provide multiple services to the shelter residents.
Long-term Goals over the Next 3 Years? Secure funding to expand community outreach to the homeless and needy population. Pursue the opportunity of supportive resources that drives homeless individuals into a workforce environment and/or affordable housing and out of poverty is a priority. To direct the homeless shelter with a sound reputation for high ethical standards, professionalism and public spiritedness to succeed in the mission, vision and purpose.
Although the Beattyville Housing Board has voted to close the Beattyville Hope Station, I wanted to share with the public the business plan and other true facts about the shelter. Please stay tuned as additional information will be forthcoming.
Submitted by Carla Mays
