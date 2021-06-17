By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Publisher
Another Beattyville Housing Board meeting took place on Friday, May 28, 2021 about the closing of the Beattyville Housing Hope Station once again.
The Board had thought of a small reprieve after they had previously voted to give the Hope Station a 30-day notice to close, but decided again to close the Beattyville Hope Station with a now 90 days’ notice to vacate led by Mayor Scott Jackson to pass the motion demanding it close, Board Member Tara Caldwell, seconding the motion. Board Member Alan Turner voted “no”, and Board Chair Carole Kincaid abstained from voting.
This is a sad day for Beattyville and Lee County. If you think the homeless and drug issues are bad now, just expect it to get much worse due to the decision made by the Beattyville Housing Board.
