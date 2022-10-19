Beattyville, KY- James Stapleton III, age 46, passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. James was born May 25, 1976 in Lexington, Ky, a son to Geneva Kay (Jewell) Stapleton and the late James Stapleton, Jr. He was a member of the Lynams Creek Baptist Church and since his disability enjoyed watching the online messages from Wide Creek Community Church in Lee County, Ky.
James is survived by his wife; Shelly Stapleton, 1 son; James Stapleton IV of Beattyville, KY, 2 sisters; Margaret Stapleton (Stanley) Fox and Mary Stapleton Spencer, both of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Sondra Seale (Ronald) Abney of Beattyville, KY, nephews and nieces; Jeremy Fox, Jared Mays, Markie Mays, Courtney Charles, Austin Abney and Dylan Abney as well as many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; James Stapleton, Jr. Funeral service on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11am at the Booneville Funeral Home in Booneville, KY. He will be laid to rest in the Lutes-Abner Cemetery in the Primrose community of Lee County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.