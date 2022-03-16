Beattyville Man Arrested for DUI and Drug Bust in Powell County

On Friday, March 11, 2022 Stanton Police Department responded to Boyd's Car Wash on South Main Street in reference to a report of a driver passed out in a vehicle.
Officer Chase Friel and Detective Sgt. Billy Rice made contact with Byron Wathen of Beattyville who was in the vehicle.
It was determined that Wathen was impaired and he was arrested for DUI. Officers, also, located a large amount of suspected drugs, scales, and money in the vehicle and on him.
Staton Police Officers seized approximately 80 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of suspected Heroin, 5.7 grams of suspected Fentanyl; and seized approximately $6600 in cash, scales, and empty plastic baggies.
Wathen was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Sub - Methamphetamine, 1st Degree Trafficking of a Controlled Substance - Heroin, 1st Degree Trafficking of a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl, 3rd Degree Trafficking of a Controlled Substance - Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess, 2nd Degree DUI, and operating on a suspended license. Wathen was lodged into the Powell County Detention Center.
This report was given by Staton Police Chief Arthur Lacy.
