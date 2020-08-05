Beattyville Police Beat - July 2020
July 26th - There was a report of a break-in at Thomas Hollon, County Attorney's office on Main Street in Beattyville. They tried to enter by removing the window air conditioner with no success, but was able to retrieve small items through a small space. They have yet to find the suspect.
July 26th - There was a report of a car that had been broken into at the Beattyville Manor. A car jack and some small tools were taken. Police Chief Steve Mays recovered the jack, but not the small tools. They have a suspect.
July 28th - There was a report of a radio stolen from the County Garage due to forced entry. The radio was in one of the big Mack trucks and was the personal property of one of the employees. The radio was a Cobra 200 valued at $600. The radio has yet to be found and the suspect has disappeared.
REMEMBER TO ALWAYS TO SALUTE THE BLUE AND THANK THEM FOR THEIR SERVICE!
