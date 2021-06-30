Beattyville VFW Hosting Traveling Wall

The Three Forks Beattyville VFW Post 11296 will be hosting the Traveling Wall at the Lee County Senior Citizens Building on July 16-18.

To help offset the cost of housing and feeding the staff that moves the wall and the cost of maintaining and moving the wall, we are seeking tax deductible donations.  All proceeds will go to the wall presentation. Send donations to VFW Three Forks Post, #11296, 

PO Box 1328, 

Beattyville, KY, 41311.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you