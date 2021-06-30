Beattyville VFW Hosting Traveling Wall

The Three Forks Beattyville VFW Post 11296 will be hosting the Traveling Wall at the Lee County Senior Citizens Building on July 16-18.
To help offset the cost of housing and feeding the staff that moves the wall and the cost of maintaining and moving the wall, we are seeking tax deductible donations. All proceeds will go to the wall presentation. Send donations to VFW Three Forks Post, #11296,
PO Box 1328,
Beattyville, KY, 41311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.