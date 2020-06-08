Locally Made Market

Because we are uncertain when our Main Street events can begin again;

Because we hope Town Square will soon be under construction;

Because Farmers Markets have been deemed essential by the Governor;

and because we want to give our farmers and crafters a place to sell ASAP;

We are taking our community partner, “The Boneyard Hollow” up on their generous offer. They are allowing us to use their future Restaurant space as a temporary place for our Farmers Market. Thank you Boneyard Hollow, LLC

Beginning June 5th:

The market will be open every Friday 10am -5pm and located at:

26 Hwy 52 E, Beattyville at the intersection of Shell and People’s Exchange Bank (in the building of the future home of Triple B Bar & Grill, former Brandenburg Furniture).

We have a great team of community organizations working together to bring many opportunities to our market including vouchers for WIC and SNAP beneficiaries.

We are a certified Kentucky Proud and Appalachian Proud Market for three years now and currently have four local farmers registered to sell.

If you are a local farmer or crafter and sell one of the current allowable items and would like to set up at our market, contact:

Teresa Mays

606-567-7703

tmays@beattyville.org

or Dedra Brandenburg

Visitleecountyky@gmail.com

606-464-5038

Stay tuned for more updates and rules about social distancing while shopping the farmers market.

https://www.beattyville.org/2020/05/coming-soon-farmers-artisan-market/

