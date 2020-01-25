Local resident Becky Reese Mullins was recently elected as President of Project Foster Care which is a national nonprofit. Becky was nominated for this position by Irene Clements, Executive Director of the National Foster Parent Association (NFPA) and Project Foster Care (PFC) Board Member, and Shawn Johnson, NFPA Board Member and Project Foster Care administrative staff, both from Texas. At the November meeting, Becky was elected to the presidency with her term starting January 1, 2020. Becky currently serves as State President for Fostering Futures-Kentucky Foster & Adoptive Care Association and committee member of the National Foster Parent Association’s Strategic Planning Leadership Committee and Parliamentary Advisor to the NFPA President. She has advocated for change in the current child welfare system and has helped to draft previous legislation leading to a per diem increase for Kentucky’s state foster homes.
Project Foster Care is a movement of foster care warriors committed to finding families for all the foster children freed for adoption, securing mental health services for people suffering the effects of a shattered system, and educating the American public about the state of foster care in the United States, provoking nationwide advocacy. Project Foster Care is also the hosting agent to Foster Care Warrior Radio. In addition to playing today’s music, Foster Care Warrior Radio shares stories of youth and caregivers’ journeys through the foster care system.
Shellie Nichol Chandar, of San Jose, California, started a non-profit organization and call it Hope's Not a Crime in 2014. Hope's Not a Crime then evolved into Project Foster Care -- an initiative focused on the hopes and dreams of children in foster care who have been freed for adoption and on the people who love and care for them. Project Foster Care is based in San Jose, California. The work is totally funded by donations and sponsors who have a passion to improve the lives of foster youth needing to connect with forever families. If you are interested in becoming a Foster Care Warrior or would like just to support youth needing to connect to permanent families, check out www.projectfostercare.org and make a donation to help these kids! And don’t forget to check out Foster Care Warrior Radio through the app available on your phone. You will be inspired!
Foster Care Warrior Radio is downloadable through Android, Iphone or just ask Alexa to play Foster Care Warrior Radio...to learn more about how YOU can become a Foster Care Warrior go to...ProjectFosterCare.org.
