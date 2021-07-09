Beloved Lee County Doctor Passes Away

DR. JAMES B. NOBLE, the husband of Mrs. Debra Lynn Ross Noble of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Carl Willis and Julia Helen Morgan Noble, was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 14, 1953 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on July 2, 2021 at the age of 68 years, 5 months and 18 days. He served in the Navy from 1974 to 1978, serving as an Aviation Machinist Mate and Jet Engine Mechanic. He was an Expert in Small Arms Weapons, member of the Nuclear Weapons Loading Team and member of Personnel Reliability Program/Secret Clearance by National Security Agency.
He was Medical Director of the Lee County Ambulance’s Service from 1988-2016, Medical Director of Hospice Care Plus from 1989-1999 and 2006-2016, director of Lee County Care & Rehab and served as a member of the Lee County Board of Health for many years. He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Practice, Society of Teachers of Family Practice, served as a volunteer community based Faculty Member at University of Kentucky from July 2003 to June 2011.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Morehead State University with a degree in Bachelor of Science, received MSU Academic Achievement Award for Outstanding Pre-Medical Student 1980-1981, graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine on May 19, 1985 with a degree of Doctor of Medicine. He received his “Fellow” degree in October 1996 in New Orleans, and was certified in ATLS, ACLS and PALS. He was awarded University of Kentucky Chief Resident of Family Practice from July 1, 1981 to June 30, 1988, was voted “Family Physician of the Year” by residents and faculty at UK Department of family Practice 1987-1988, was Board certified in Family Practice 1988-2015, given an award for Trauma Care of Lee County Patients by the Lee County Chamber of Commerce and was honored by Signature Healthcare in October 2014 for Professional Accomplishments and Distinguished Military Service. He was also accomplished in Karate, having earned his black belt.
In addition to his wife Debbie, Dr. Noble is survived by three children, Mary Elizabeth Noble of Columbus, Ohio, Brandon Marshall and wife Teresa and Breanna Semtak and husband Josh all of Beattyville; 6 grandchildren, Cody Gilbert, Nataleigh Semtak, Preston Semtak, Brody W. Marshall, Kase Levi Dunaway and Jace Marshall; his sister, Debbie Smith and husband Kenny of Waco, Kentucky; his nieces and nephews, Candice Brooke Kelley, Joshua Noble, Caitlyn Noble, and John Wilder; special family friends, Myrl and Danna Cundiff and Andrea Noe Wright; special friends and colleagues, Summer Shuler of Beattyville and Catherine Messinger, APRN of Cynthiana, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Dr. Noble was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Chuck and Carl Noble; and a niece, Jessica Wilder.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Newnam Funeral Home Wednesday, July 7, 2021 with Rev. Ricky Isaacs officiating. Burial will follow in the Noble Cemetery.
