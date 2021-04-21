Beloved Member of the Community Passes Away

Joshua Stephin Sniezek passed away early Saturday April 17, 2021 from complications of Mitochondrial Disease.
A beloved son, and a friend to many, Josh’s enthusiasm, charisma, and tireless empathy for the well-being of others meant strangers quickly became friends and friends eventually became family.
To Josh, family was everything: with family and his faith prioritized above all else. Cultivating these relationships was his life’s purpose and he nurtured them with the same care that made him a master horticulturist.
Joshua was a Clearview High School graduate, class of 2010. He furthered his education acquiring a degree in Theology from Morning Star Ministry. Joshua continued with his passion of Ministry during his travels influencing a remarkable number of people while also continuing to pursue a master’s degree.
Joshua held many jobs during his life from Marketing Director to CEO Business Development Consultant. He was a visionary and often jumped at or created entrepreneurial opportunities, as well as advocating and mentoring others who suffer from the same disease.
Joshua loved outdoor activities like 4-wheeling, boating and jet skiing. He was also tirelessly pursuing notable sports such as soccer, rock climbing, basketball and baseball despite the ensuing ailments brought on by this disease. Joshua was a well-known mentor amongst his peers and an avid musician with such instruments as the violin. Of all Joshua’s hobbies and activities, he cherished spending quality time with family most of all.
Joshua is preceded in death by his Great Grandfather Relly “Reyes” Martinez, GrandFather Rafael “Chief” Quiles, Grandmother Maria Rodriguez (nee Claudio).
Joshua is survived by his Great Grandmother Guadalupe Martinez (nee Prieto); Grandfathers Dennis Sniezek and Ruben Rodriguez; Grandmothers Angelina Wilson (nee Martinez) and Maria “Millie” Davila (nee Guevara); Step-Grandmother Elizabeth “Liz” Sniezek (nee Dean-Miller); Step-Grandfathers Donald “Donny” Wilson and Edgar Davila; Mother Nichole Rodriguez (nee Sniezek); Father Fabian Quiles; Step-Father Josue “Danny” Rodriguez; Uncles Douglas Sniezek, Carlos Claudio, Ruben Rodriguez II, Ricky Quiles, Christian Quiles, Anthony Davila, Dominic Davila and Christopher Guevara; Aunts Audrey Sniezek, Stephanie Sniezek, Erica Quiles and Madisol Davila; Siblings Daniel “Dj” Rodriguez, David Jordan Rodriguez, Victoria Rodriguez, Marissa Flores, Desa Flores, Toya Abiyah, Isac Quiles and Prince Quile; Cousins Gabriel Sniezek, Alexander Sniezek, Dylan Hintz, Kaleb Sniezek, Jared Sniezek, Alina Sniezek Reeves, Galen Reeves, Veronica Seman (nee Grass), John Grass, and Hillary Grass, and numerous extended family.
Services for Josh are Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1930 Broadway, Lorain, OH at Iglesia Pentecostal Misionera. Viewing is from 2-4pm and 7-9pm with 7-9pm being a Celebration of ife on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 4321 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, OH at the House of Praise International Church. Family only at 9am followed by a public service at 10am. ****Covid protocols will be followed for all services and viewings.
A memorial service for Josh in Kentucky will be planned at a later date.
To help fight against the disease called Mitochondrial Disease that took Josh’s life too soon, there is a Go Fund me page set up on Facebook at https://www.gofundme.com/f/josh-sniezek-memorial-fund that you can donate to for funeral expenses and also, help with donations going towards the fight of this terrible disease.
