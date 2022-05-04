Ben Bowman, age 31, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home in Booneville, KY. Ben was born September 30, 1990 in Manchester, KY, a son to Conley Bowman, and Sheila (Reynolds) Mays. He was a lineman, working with Bowlin Energy. In his free-time he enjoyed being with his kids, riding his motorcycle & four-wheeler, and fishing with his brother.
Along with his parents; Conley Bowman of Clay City, KY, and Sheila (Mike) Mays of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 1 son; Dakota Bowman of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter; Airanna Bowman of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Chris (Ashley) Bowman of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Kimberly Bowman of Booneville, KY, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and other family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Visitation held Friday, April 29, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
