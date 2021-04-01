Benefit Concert This Weekend

This Saturday, April 3rd, 2021, the Downtown Beattyville Alliance along with the Beattyville and Lee County Tourism Commission will be hosting a benefit concert for the small businesses and residents affected by the recent floods earlier this month. This event will be donation based and Proceeds will go into the Love Local Small Business Flood Relief Fund. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to the Lee County Flood Victim Relief Fund.
Several local artists have been scheduled to perform at the all day event which will be taking place at the “town square” on Main Street, located directly across from the Congleton Building. The Bobcat Dairy Bar has also stepped forward in sponsoring the sound system for the concert.
As of Monday March 29th, the lineup consists of the following artists:
James Overbee: Overbee is a singer, songwriter and guitar player from Beattyville/Lee County, Kentucky. With a career spanning over two and a half decades, Overbee’s music has gained him the respect of his peers and contemporaries from his home in the Appalachian foothills around the globe and back. During that time, he has released over 20 albums and performed at countless shows. He writes, performs, records and produces his records as well as doing the same for other artists. The genres of country, folk, blues, gospel, bluegrass and rock all influence his style.
Michael Wayne Stacey: Michael is a Nashville recording artist based out of Cincinnati Ohio but is a former resident of Lee County where his family still resides. He will be performing songs off his new record of all original songs with comparison to Steve Earle, Waylon Jennings, and Chris Knight.
Middle Fork Grass: Band members include: Kolbie Baker, lead vocals and guitar; Marvin Baker, vocals and guitar; Thomas Baker on bass; Joey Napier on vocals and banjo; and Michael Johnson on vocals and mandolin. Middle Fork Grass have been previous performers at past Woollly Worm Festivals and you can follow them on Facebook under their Middlefork Grass page.
Mia Cadence Cornett: Cornett is a 16 year old Singer/Songwriter from Beattyville, Kentucky. She loves Pop/R&B but growing up in a country town she also sings songs with country influence.
Jim Cable: Cable is a former 20 year plus resident of Lee County and now resides in Wolfe County. Cable began performing with the Appalachian Tourbadours in 1991 and has since appeared on the Renfro Valley Barn Dance, the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree and Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville, TN. Jim writes from his heart and shares his music at churches and festival throughout Eastern Kentucky.
Russell Johnson: Johnson is a local singer/songwriter who recently released an album titled “Living on Hard Times” featuring ten original songs. Russell will also be performing the following weekend, April 10th at “Bash on the Branch” in Irvine.
Shelby Marie Davis: Davis is a singer/songwriter, that has been singing in Beattyville and surrounding counties for 20 years. She has performed at the Woolly Worm Festival every year since she can remember. Shelby has also performed at many pageants, talent shows, and at Renfro Valley along with auditioning for American Idol. Her inspirations include Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, & Adele.
Jenna lee Dunaway: Jenna is the 17 year old daughter of Virgil and Janet Dunaway and will be accompanied by her band “Possum Up A Gum Stump”. Jenna is a Lee County High School student. She got her start on stage singing in church, local festivals and talent shows. Jenna has been a member of the Kentucky Opry Jr Pros for four years. She is a member of the Possum Up A Gum Stump Band, and joins them for regular performances at Jenny Wiley State Park and the Mountain Arts Center. The band has been together for 8 years. Band members are: Clyde Porter, Steve Porter, Matt Scofield, Christian Porter, Jason Justice, Josh Shepherd and Robert Daniels.
The concert will begin at 12 noon Saturday. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn/camp chair or their own seating. The concert will be free to attend and donations are welcomed and encouraged. For more information, follow the Downtown Beattyville Alliance or the Beattyville/Lee County FB pages.
EDIT: As of TUESDAY 3/30/21, there has also been announced Jacob Fultz as an additional artist and comedian Marge in Charge will be available to sign autographs and take pictures all day. She recently celebrated her 84th birthday.
