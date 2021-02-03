Benjamin Wayne “Benny” Holder, age 62, husband of Laura, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Mercy Hospital in Fairfield Ohio. Benny was born September 27, 1958 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Quinton and Beulah (Hamilton) Holder. He was a retired heavy equipment operator working in the coal industry. He is survived by his wife, 1 son; Bradley Holder of Texas, 1 daughter; Cecelia Barnett of Paris, KY, 1 brother; David (Sondra) Holder of Georgetown, KY, 5 sisters; Betty (Jim) Combs, Carolyn (Donald) Reece both of Beattyville, KY, Mary “Tiny” Dennison of Versailles, KY, Sharon (Gary) Ratliff of Florence, KY, and Norma (Ken) Smith of California, 2 grandchildren; Anthony Holder, and Amber Mays along with a host of many other loving family members, and friends.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother; Sam Holder, 1 sister; Christine Cart, 1 niece; Kim Holder; 1 nephew; Jeffrey Donald Reece, and brother-in-law Tommy Dennison. Graveside Services Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1 PM at the Hamilton Family Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Calvert officiating. Burial Hamilton Cemetery located in the Hamilton Ridge Community of Lee County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
