Benny Dale Barrett, 75, husband of Glenda Warren Barrett, passed away at his home in Georgetown on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born in Beattyville, Kentucky to the late Vernon and Daisy Newman Barrett on January 4, 1947. Benny was a United States Navy Veteran and worked Security at Toyota Georgetown. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Glenda, daughter Brittany Barrett, four grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Benny will also be remembered by his brothers, Delmar Barrett of Florida, Robert Hancock of Georgia, Glenn Warren of Arkansas, Bobby Barrett and his sister Ruth Ann Barrett, both of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Barrett, brother, Richard Barrett, sisters, Chalene Northcutt and Verna Sue Judd.
A Memorial Gathering took place for Benny on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. A Memorial Service also took place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Rev. Steven Smith officiating and Military Honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.