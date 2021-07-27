Berea College Undergraduate students within the Entrepreneurship for the Public Good
Program have completed the Champions Program that recognizes travel and tourism
businesses recovering and reopening from the pandemic along U.S. Bicycles Route 76. The bike
route extends from Elkhorn City, to Hindman, Hazard, Booneville, McKee and Berea this
summer.
This year’s project focuses on communities found along U.S. Bicycles Routes 76, especially
those recovering and reopening following the impact of the pandemic. The excellent news
about COVID is that adventure tourists are increasing and traveling to less congested areas
after the economic downturn and social isolation. However, small businesses have struggled,
especially in rural areas. The Champions Program intends to recognize and highlight the small
companies that have survived and are returning and reopening their operations. “We have seen
that traveler and adventure tourists are viewing business pages or posting photos or reviews
online, and we wanted to honor the small business as “Champions” that are returning,” says Dr.
Peter H Hackbert, Director of EPG.
For the past ten years, EPG students researched the Commonwealth’s small rural communities
that connect trails and towns to strengthen local economies through adventure tourism. Their
research helps communities develop tourist destinations and combines water-based, cycling,
hiking, mountain biking, ATV, caving, rocking climbing, equestrian riders, and endurance trail
runners as users to trail systems. The summer work guides travelers to trails, food, lodging,
campground, retail stores, museums, authentic art and crafts, heritage assets, entertainment,
and other services.
Dr. Hackbert says, “We desire to activate owners in towns along the route. Because
businesspeople are, by nature, busy, the students are reviewing online digital platforms to
identify and list the recovering and reopening the small businesses. In addition, the Champions
Program intends to publish those recognized firms in their local newspapers, to honor their
courage and resilience during this difficult time.
