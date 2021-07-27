Berea College Undergraduate students within the Entrepreneurship for the Public Good

Program have completed the Champions Program that recognizes travel and tourism

businesses recovering and reopening from the pandemic along U.S. Bicycles Route 76. The bike

route extends from Elkhorn City, to Hindman, Hazard, Booneville, McKee and Berea this

summer.

 

This year’s project focuses on communities found along U.S. Bicycles Routes 76, especially

those recovering and reopening following the impact of the pandemic. The excellent news

about COVID is that adventure tourists are increasing and traveling to less congested areas

after the economic downturn and social isolation. However, small businesses have struggled,

especially in rural areas. The Champions Program intends to recognize and highlight the small

companies that have survived and are returning and reopening their operations. “We have seen

that traveler and adventure tourists are viewing business pages or posting photos or reviews

online, and we wanted to honor the small business as “Champions” that are returning,” says Dr.

Peter H Hackbert, Director of EPG. 

For the past ten years, EPG students researched the Commonwealth’s small rural communities

that connect trails and towns to strengthen local economies through adventure tourism. Their

research helps communities develop tourist destinations and combines water-based, cycling,

hiking, mountain biking, ATV, caving, rocking climbing, equestrian riders, and endurance trail

runners as users to trail systems. The summer work guides travelers to trails, food, lodging,

campground, retail stores, museums, authentic art and crafts, heritage assets, entertainment,

and other services. 

 Dr. Hackbert says, “We desire to activate owners in towns along the route. Because

businesspeople are, by nature, busy, the students are reviewing online digital platforms to

identify and list the recovering and reopening the small businesses. In addition, the Champions

Program intends to publish those recognized firms in their local newspapers, to honor their

courage and resilience during this difficult time.

