Boonville, KY- Berry Mayes, age 50, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home in Booneville, KY. Berry was born July 21, 1972 in Pontiac, MI, a son to the late Elmer Mayes & Thedeas (Shouse) Mayes. He was a contractor, and in his free-time he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, and collecting pocket knives.
Along with his wife; April (Roberts) Mayes of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 1 daughter; Brandi (Dustin) Mayes of Booneville, KY, 3 brothers; Junior (Sandra) Mayes, Rick Mayes, and Chuck (Pam) Mayes, 1 sister; Wanda (Ronnie) Brock, 3 grandchildren; Blakely Marshall, Wylee Marshall, and a new blessing on the way, his K-9 companion; Cooper, and many other loving family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, 3 brothers; Whitey Mayes, Ray Mayes, and Darrell Mayes.
Funeral services held Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Lerose Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.