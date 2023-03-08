Bertha Tirey Doan Holland, wife of Sammy Lee Holland and the daughter of the late Silas and Gladys E. Burton Tirey was born in Lee County, Kentucky on January 22, 1960 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on March 3, 2023 at the age of 63 years, 1 month, and 12 days. She was a member of the Lee County Rescue Squad and the Heidelberg Pentecostal Church. In addition to her husband, Sammy of Beattyville, Kentucky, Bertha is survived by her six siblings, Sarah Judd and husband Tom, Johnnie Tirey and wife Beverly, Louella Barrett, Anna Johnson, Rhonda Flannery and husband Tommy all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Charles Jr. Tirey of Winchester, Kentucky; special grandchildren, Isaac and Rebecca Roach, and Jessya Doan; six step-children, Miranda Roach and husband Hank of Beattyville, Nick Holland of Louisville, Kentucky, Sammy Holland, Jr., Tammy Fox and husband Joey, Sandy Holland all of Richmond, Kentucky, and Mandy Burk of Arkansas; and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Gladys Tirey; one sister, Brenda Weaver; four brothers, Bedford, Douglas, Ralph, and Russell Tirey; and one brother-in-law, Hugh Johnson. Services held March 7th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial at Sparks Cemetery of Sparks Road of Lee Co, KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
