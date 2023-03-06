Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after many communities across the commonwealth experienced a variety of severe weather events last week, including heavy rain, hail and severe winds, as well as flooding, landslides and mudslides.
Several counties and cities, includie Lee County have declared a state of emergency due to damages brought by the storm. Many counties that declared emergencies as a result of last summer’s floods experienced additional flooding last week.
The state of emergency declaration aims to help these communities access the state and federal resources needed to help them clean up and rebuild.
“Sadly, we are once again having to take action to support our communities and Kentucky families impacted by severe weather,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentucky Emergency Management has been monitoring the events and working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments. We anticipate that we will reach the threshold for a federal declaration, and we will request it at the right time.”
The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.
“I know that those impacted by this secondary event could be struggling to cope with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic events,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.”
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
The Governor also reminds Kentuckians that March 1-7 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.
During this time, state teams will host several events to help educate more Kentuckians on the preparations they can take when facing severe weather. From a state-wide tornado drill on March 1 to engaging events for kids, these teams have put together a lot of great opportunities for our families. For preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.