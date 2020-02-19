Betty Jean Gabbard, age 67, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 9, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1952 in Oneida KY to the late Thomas Granville and Irene Marie Edwards of Booneville KY. She is survived by her husband Keith Gabbard of 44 years. She is also survived by one son, Michael Ray and Christy Gabbard of Booneville KY, one daughter, Karen Lee Gabbard of Booneville KY. She was the loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren; Mercedes Gross, Dakota Gross, Nick Gross, Morgan Gabbard, Chris Gabbard, and Peyton Gabbard. The great grandmother of 3 great grandchildren; Brayden Byrd, Cameron Byrd, and Addilyn Gross.
She is also survived by one brother, Orville and Oddie Edwards of Booneville KY along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Betty was a loving wife and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and church. She also enjoyed folk art painting. Many shall love and treasure her works of art for years to come. Having her paintings is like having a part of her heart.
Betty was a member of the White Harvest Holiness Church of Booneville Ky. She was greatly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Visitation held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Himes officiating. She was laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
