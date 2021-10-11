BETTY JEAN MASON COOPER, the wife of James M. Cooper of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Walter and Eva Fox Mason, was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on June 22, 1941 and departed this life at her home in Lee County, Kentucky on October 5, 2021 at the age of 80 years, 3 months and 13 days. She was a homemaker and a former pastor for the New Life Christian Center.
In addition to her husband James, Mrs. Cooper is survived by two sons, James E. Cooper of Rushville, Indiana and Adam Carothers of Beattyville; five grandchildren, Jeremy Adams of Scottsburg, Indiana, Ethan, Shelby and Destiny Carothers all of Beattyville, and Tyler Mills of Scottsburg, Indiana; a brother, Marty Mason of Middletown, Ohio; two sisters, Cinderella of Texas and Shirley Green of Austin, Indiana; her special friends, Willie and Julie Smith of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services held Oct. 7th 2021 at New Life Christian Center. Leslie Abner & James Combs officiating. Burial Snowden Cemetery of Pine Grove Rd. Of Lee County, KY. Online Condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
