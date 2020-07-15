Betty Jean Roberts, age 78, and wife of Charlie Roberts passed away Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Booneville, KY. Betty was born November 4, 1941, in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late AJ and Mae (Arrowood) Mayes. She was a retired Bus Driver with the Owsley County School System, she loved to drive the family tractor, and was not afraid of hard work on the farm, she enjoyed taking kids on school field trips, and played on the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church softball team. Betty was a member of the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, 3 sons; Everett Roberts of Booneville, KY, Joey (Khris) Roberts of Franklin, OH, Donnie (Misty) Roberts of Middletown, OH, 4 daughters; Donna (Rick) Mazurek and Sandy (Dale) Lewis both of Booneville, KY, Virginia (Ron) Browning of Bowling Green, KY, Diane (Billy) Bingham of Mckee, KY, 3 brothers; Mitchell (Mandy) Mayes of Newport, KY, Charles (Mary) Mayes of Mt. Orab, OH, Randell (Kathy) Mayes of Booneville, KY, 3 sisters; Barbara Smith of Beattyville, KY, Lizzie (Ronnie) Amis, of Booneville, KY, Myrtle (Charlie) Bush of Miamisburg, OH, 26 grandchildren; Andy (Michelle)Gabbard, Gregory (Shawnda) Mazurek, Christopher (Jessica) Mazurek, Joseph (Angela) Mazurek, Lucas Mazurek, Jacqueline (Brian) Charles, John, Justina, and Roosevelt Allen, Nicole Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Joshua Roberts, Brian (Cody) Bingham, Derrick (Gloria) Bingham, Daniel Bingham, Johnny (Mary) Bingham, George Bingham, Gina Bingham, Delbert Joe Lewis, Cindy Lewis, Dakota Lewis, Gary Lewis, Paige Lewis, Chase Lewis, Augustina Lewis, Samantha Roberts, Donnie Roberts, Jr., Jacob Roberts, 25 great grandchildren along with a host of family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parent.
Visitation Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 from 11 AM until 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
