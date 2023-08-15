Betty Jean Strong Spencer, wife of the late Henry Potter Spencer of 66 years of Athol, KY and the daughter of the late Offit and Grace Strong was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky on June 22, 1941 and departed this life at her home in Athol on August 11, 2023 at the age of 82 years, 1 month, and 20 days. She was a retired dietary aid for Lee County Constant Care; she loved flea markets, yard sales and collecting her treasures. She was a great Bible scholar and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by three daughters, Yvonne Spencer Jett and husband Bennie of Midway, Kentucky, Freda Spencer Bishop and husband A.G. of Booneville, Kentucky, and Sonya Spencer Johnson (late Robert Jr.) of Beattyville, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Sheyenne Grace Spencer Johnson also of Beattyville; two brothers, Fred (Rebecca) Strong of Dayton, Ohio and James H. (Ruth) Strong of South Haven, Mississippi; lifelong friend, Wanda Gross of Jackson, Kentucky; nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Bobby Jack Strong; and son-in-law, Robert Johnson, Jr. “All is well” – her famous words.
Services Aug. 15th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; Offit Strong Cemetery of Lower Twin Rd, Jackson KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
