  Betty Lou (Brewer) Robbins, age 88, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. 

    Betty was born May 7, 1932, in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Urban and Winnie (Peters) Brewer. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother who loved her family and loved sewing, her specialty being making quilt tops. 

    Betty is survived by 2 sons; Lonnie (Lisa) Robbins of Annville, KY, and Tim Robbins of Sand Gap, KY, 3 daughters; Jackie (Vernon) Stotler of Boonville, IN, Brenda (Simon) Leon of Evansville, IN and Elizabeth (Marvin) Carpenter of Annville, KY, daughter in law; Martha Robbins of Annville, KY, 2 brothers; Larry Brewer of Booneville, KY and Jack (Cathy) Brewer of Pittsburg, PA, 2 sisters; Phyllis Sandlin and Rosemary (Kenneth) Frye, both of Booneville, KY, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. 

      She was preceded in death by her parents; Urban and Winnie Brewer, her husband; J.C. Robbins, 1 son; John Kenneth Robbins and 2 brothers; Elmo Brewer and Benny Brewer. 

      A graveside funeral service held Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at the Robbins Family Cemetery at 1047 Vaughn Cemetery Road in Annville, KY, officiated by Brother Jim Truett. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

