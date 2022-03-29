Betty Sue Bowman, wife of Joe Bowman and the daughter of the late William and Seffie Bishop Brim was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky on September 2, 1945 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on March 24, 2022 at the age of 76 years, 6 months and 22 days.
She was a loving wife, former Maintenance Administrator for the Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company and member of the South Jackson Baptist Church. Betty also loved dogs and bird watching. Betty is survived by her husband Joe; nieces and nephews, Clyde and Sis, Sheila and Doug, Danny, and Tim; numerous great nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers Paul, Jack, Chester, Glennos “Tim”, and Norman; and four sisters Anna Louise, Jessie, Irene, and Helen. Funeral Services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, 2022 at 1 PM and burial will follow in Cox Cemetery. Visitation from 11 AM – 1 PM. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.