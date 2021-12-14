Beulah F. Bowman, age 75, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Owsley County Health Care Center, located in Booneville, KY. Beulah was born September 23, 1946 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Wayne and Ersie (Noble) McIntosh. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Lerose Baptist Church. In her free-time she enjoyed sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 sons; Willis Bowman, and Simon Bowman of Booneville, KY, 3 daughters; Lisa Ross of Jackson, KY, Carolyn Short of Shelbyville, KY, and Sharon Smith of Lawrenceburg, KY, 3 brothers; Wallace McIntosh, and Robert McIntosh both of Jackson, KY, and Willard McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Ruth Ann Rice of Booneville, KY, a host grandchildren & great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Charles J. Bowman, 2 sons; Charles E. Bowman, and Michael T. Bowman, and her brothers & sisters. Funeral services held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Stall officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Edwards Cemetery located in Jackson County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
