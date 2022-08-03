Beverly Diane Boxley, 72, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2202 after an 18 month battle with cancer. She was a sweetheart and will be missed by all. She was survived by her husband, David, and her two
children, Joe David Boughman and Jill Boughman.
A funeral service was held in her honor at 12:00 noon on Saturday July 30 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 234 Center Street, Beattyville, KY 41311. The burial service at Riverview Cemetery following the funeral.
Beverly attended Connersville H.S. in Connersville, Indiana where she was a member of the National Honor Society, and Indiana University graduating from IUPUI in Education. She then ran the After School Program at Park Tudor School
until joining her husband as proprietor of Passport Coffee & Tea Company in Zionsville, IN. She was an avid fan of the Indiana Hoosiers and Bobby Knight, and of the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning. She was also a fierce competitor at bridge, winning several American Contract Bridge League titles in sectional and regional tournaments around the country.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Beverly Diane Boxley to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital http://www.peytonmanningch.org/child-life- services/ . Be sure to choose "Donate Now" from the right-hand menu and then to check the "Yes, this is an honor or memorial gift" box on the next screen.
