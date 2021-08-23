BFD Acquires Animal Oxygen Masks

Beattyville Fire Department Captain Chad Jewell contacted the company Invisible Fence several months ago about receiving a set of animal oxygen masks, a few weeks ago he received a call from Kim with Invisible Fence to let him know that the company was going to be donating the set of animal oxygen masks to the department, and that they would be delivering the masks soon.
Then on 8/4/2021, they not only received the animal rescue masks, but those masks were demonstrated on Lee County Assistant Chief Byers’ own dog; Hickory the video can be found on the Lee County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. This meeting included Captain Jewell; Beattyville Fire Department, along with Lee County Assistant Chief Byers, Lee County Captain Kyle Cook, and other volunteer firefighters, Nate Lair, Sammy Holland, and Representatives from invisible fence company.
