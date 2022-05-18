On Friday May 13th, over 50 riders from as far as Georgia visited the Boneyard Well of Beattyville to enjoy a bike night on the patio courtesy of Sergeant First Class Joseph Thorpe.
SFC Thorpe provided large plaques for various classes of bikes and a free meal from the Bobcat along with inviting Sno Zone of Jackson to set up and allow attendees to purchase snow cones. Music was provided by Jacob Fultz and James Overbee. Thanks to The Boneyard Well of Beattyville and manager Bryan Combs for providing a venue.
