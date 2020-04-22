  Bill Bowman, age 58, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a long illness, at the Owsley County Health Care Center, in Booneville, KY. Bill was born March 8, 1962, in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Jerry Jr. & Bonnie Holland Bowman. In his free-time, he enjoyed wood working, riding his four-wheeler, and watching old Westerns. He is survived by 1 brother; Jerry C. (Ethel Mullins) Bowman, 4 sisters; Vicki Campbell, Brenda (Harvey) Roberts, Janice (Jesse) Herald, and Lisa (Darrell Little) Bowman, nieces & nephews; Brandon Campbell, April Mays, George Roberts, Cameron Herald, Spring Deaton, Chasity Bowman, Lacy Bowman, Todd Bowman, and Candice Bowman, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 nephew; Jerry Edward “Tiger” Bowman. Private family services held. Burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

