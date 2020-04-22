Bill Bowman, age 58, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a long illness, at the Owsley County Health Care Center, in Booneville, KY. Bill was born March 8, 1962, in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Jerry Jr. & Bonnie Holland Bowman. In his free-time, he enjoyed wood working, riding his four-wheeler, and watching old Westerns. He is survived by 1 brother; Jerry C. (Ethel Mullins) Bowman, 4 sisters; Vicki Campbell, Brenda (Harvey) Roberts, Janice (Jesse) Herald, and Lisa (Darrell Little) Bowman, nieces & nephews; Brandon Campbell, April Mays, George Roberts, Cameron Herald, Spring Deaton, Chasity Bowman, Lacy Bowman, Todd Bowman, and Candice Bowman, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 nephew; Jerry Edward “Tiger” Bowman. Private family services held. Burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Coronavirus has ‘likely plateaued’ in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear says
- Fourth COVID-19 death in Jackson County (No New Cases) 04/20/2020
- Highest number of new cases in single day: 293 reported, 4 deaths
- 13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported for Jackson County (04/19/2020) Total County Cases = 55
- Third COVID-19 Death Reported in Jackson County (Total # Positive Cases Now 42)
- Albert Robinson Donates Large Amount of Hand Sanitizer to Jackson County to help in the fight against COVID-19
- Health department Issued Latest Update on Jackson County - 38 Cases, 2 deaths (latest an 85 yr old Male)
- 50th Annual Roho Fishing Tournament moved from May 2-3 to August 15
- ARH hosting COVID Conference for Young People
- Small stores feeling the pinch from COVID-19 restrictions
Latest News
- Lee Countians Cruising’ in Support of Staying Home
- All In Person Classes Closed for the Remaining School Year
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- NAOMI RUTH BRANDENBURG McINTOSH
- Health Officials Confirm no lab confirmed positive Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases in Lee County, Kentucky
- Bill Bowman, age 58
- Ruth Napier, age 89
- Todd Semtak, age 58
Most Popular
Articles
- Health Officials Confirm NO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases in Lee County, Kentucky
- Jackson Energy accepting applications for the Lineman Training Center Scholarship
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Hikers Rescued Near Cliff View Resort
- Courthouse Comments - April 15, 2020
- LC Archery News by Coach Perdue
- Beattyville City Council Does April City Council Meeting Teleconference Due to Covid-19
- Nannie Elizabeth Crabtree Gross
- Beattyville Police Department’s K9 Sara has received donation of body armor
- A Different View
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.