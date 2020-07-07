Billie “Bill” Reece age 81, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, KY. Bill was born October 10, 1938 in Booneville, KY, a son to the late Henry and Louise (Addison) Reece. He was a lifelong farmer. He is survived by 2 brothers; Donald (Carolyn) Reece of Beattyville, KY, and Willard Reece of Booneville, KY, along with many other loving nephews, nieces, family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was proceeded in death by 4 brothers; Eddsell, Jackie, Robert and George Reece, 6 sisters; Pearl Solomon, Beulah Bowman, Ruby Roy, Dorothy Bowman, Nellean Combs, and Gola Mae Todd.
Funeral service held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating, with a visitation at 11:00 AM. Bill was laid to rest at the Reece-Addison Family Cemetery, located in Elk Lick Community of Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Pall bearers will be: Danny Todd, Benny Todd, Jimmy Addison, Mark Edwards, Charlie Dunahoo, and Charles Ed Dunahoo. Honorary Pall bearers will be: Willard Reece, Donald Reece, Major Dunahoo, Edward Addison, and Bill Campbell.
