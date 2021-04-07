  Billy Joe Caudill, age 37, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at his home in Louisville, KY. Billy was born October 9, 1983 in Richmond, KY, a son to Carl Lee Caudill & Katie Wade. He was very artistic, had a green thumb, was an excellent cook, and had the best sense of humor. 

    Along with his Parents; Carl Lee Caudill of Indianapolis, IN, and Katie Wade of Morehead KY, he is survived by his wife; Lola Booth of Alaska, 1 son; William Joseph Lee Caudill, and 1 daughter; Paige Renee Caudill both of Beattyville, KY, 3 sisters; Aleshia Hope McIntosh of Beattyville, KY, Clara Caudill of Indiana, Nevaeh Brook Hogan of Hazard, KY, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Carl & Shirley Wade, and Floyd & Clara Caudill. 

     Visitation held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Hamm officiating. Burial in the Wade Family Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

