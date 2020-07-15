Billy Joe Goe, age 67, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Billy was born September 16, 1952 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Shelby & Georgia (Towler) Goe. He was self-employed, and was a member of the Sugar Camp Baptist Church. Along with his wife; Sue Goe of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 4 sons; Robert (Heather Coomer)Goe, Joseph Lee Goe, Ryan (Sydnee Donathan) Jones, and Melvin Newton Jr all of Beattyville, KY. 1 daughter; Tonya (Jesse)Jones of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Pauline Barrett of Beattyville, KY, 7 grandchildren; Destiny Goe, Taylor Jones, Allison Goe, Colton Goe, Jaelin Goe, and Dahlia Newton, and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers; Lonnie Ray Goe, Shelby Goe Jr, Robert Lee Goe, and Harold Morgan, 1 sister; Geraldine Kinlaid. Visitation held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Services held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tim Charlton, and Cluster Howard officiating. Burial in the Bell Point Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Bell County up to 97 cases (81 active)
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- School Opening August 24, 2020
- School Opening August 24, 2020
- Uninsured and Unemployed? Medicaid and KCHIP Could Help You and Your Family Right Now
- Fourth COVID-related Death Reported in Clay County
- Covid-19, Fact or Fiction…
- Covid-19, Fact or Fiction…
- State reports 371 coronavirus cases, most yet found on one day; W.Va. and Tenn. county require masks; Fauci endorses the idea
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- PRTC to expand fiber internet into Lee County with USDA grant funding
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- The LC Board of Education Starts Planning the 2020-2021 School Year
- Two ATV Accidents Happen at ATV Parks Over 4th of July Weekend
- Suspect Still At Large After Fleeing from Police
- Multiple Car Collision Due to Someone Possible Fleeing from Police
- For Those Who Love Trump
- Courthouse Comments
- Local Search & Rescue Teams Have Busy Holiday Weekend in RRG
- SCHOOL TEACHER WINS DEMO. NOMINEE PRIMARY STATE REP ELECTION
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.