   Billy Joe Goe, age 67, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Billy was born September 16, 1952 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Shelby & Georgia (Towler) Goe. He was self-employed, and was a member of the Sugar Camp Baptist Church. Along with his wife; Sue Goe of Beattyville, KY, he is survived by 4 sons; Robert (Heather Coomer)Goe, Joseph Lee Goe, Ryan (Sydnee Donathan) Jones, and Melvin Newton Jr all of Beattyville, KY. 1 daughter; Tonya (Jesse)Jones of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Pauline Barrett of Beattyville, KY, 7 grandchildren; Destiny Goe, Taylor Jones, Allison Goe, Colton Goe, Jaelin Goe, and Dahlia Newton, and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers; Lonnie Ray Goe, Shelby Goe Jr, Robert Lee Goe, and Harold Morgan, 1 sister; Geraldine Kinlaid. Visitation held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Services  held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Tim Charlton, and Cluster Howard officiating. Burial in the Bell Point Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Goe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

