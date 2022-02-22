BILLY PAUL CHARLES, husband of JoAnn Powell Charles of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Willie and Dora Moore Charles was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 22, 1953 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on February 12, 2022 at the age of 68 years, 7 months, and 21 days. He was a former Lee County Ambulance Driver, former Supervisor of the Three Forks Regional Jail, member of the Delvinta Church of Christ, and a banjo picker for the Bluegrass band, the Charles Brothers. He and his brothers formed the band at a young age. Billy was a talented banjo player. He had played since he was a small child. His dad used to say that he was so small when he was learning that he couldn’t stand up and had to lay flat on the bed. He entered and won many, many contests at fairs and festivals all around. He had the pleasure of meeting many famous musicians such as Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Keith Whitley, Dolly Partin, Ricky Skaggs, and so on. He got to pick around with some of these music icons and that was a big deal for him.
In addition to his wife, JoAnn, Billy Paul is survived by two sons, Brien Charles and wife Jackie of Booneville, Kentucky and Shawn Charles and wife Chasity of Jackson, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Madelyn Sophia, Hudson Nash, Nicholas, Joseph, and Jayden; two brothers, Roy Charles and wife Linda of Beattyville and Phillip Charles and wife Marcy of Winchester, Kentucky; two sisters, Ethel Mann of Beattyville and Mida Bolton and husband Butch of Auburn Heights, Michigan; special friend, Donna Fields; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joshua Charles; two sisters, Lucille Rose and Betty Joyce Charles; and four brothers, Russell, Ralph, Dallas and Edward Charles. Private graveside services held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
