San Antonio Texas - Billy Ray Barrett died unexpectedly April 11 th 2022 at home. Hewas born August 13 th 1968 in Irvine Ky. The son of Darvel and Ruby Barrett.Billy graduated from Lee County High School class of 1986. Billy served in theUnited States Air Force for 20 years. He met and married his wife Monica of 31 yearswhile he was serving in the Air Force.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother Russell Paul. He issurvived by his wife Monica Barrett and their cats Jael and Petra. Also his brothersLawrence Barrett of Richmond Kentucky and Tommy Joe Barrett and his wife BarbaraBarrett of Ellijay Georgia. Also 3 nieces and nephews and many Aunts Uncles andcousins.Billy enjoyed growing up in Kentucky on Farmers Ridge and working on the farm andin the oil fields. He also was very fond of spending time with all of his many cousins atthe family gatherings of Easter and the annual reunions.In lieu of flowers donations to Billy Rays funeral expenses would be greatlyappreciated by his wife Monica and the family. Make checks payable to Porter LoringMortuary. In the memo field put Billy Ray Barrett or include a note. Mail to: PorterLoring Morturary North2102 North Loop1604 ESan Antonio Texas 78232You can also make a donation over the phone by calling 210 495 8221.Funeral arrangements are being provided by Porter Loring Mortuary North of SanAntonio Texas.Interment will be in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honorson May 5 th 2022.
