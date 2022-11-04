Bishop Enlists in National Guard

On Tuesday, October 25th, LCMHS student Maggie Bishop enlisted with the US Army KY National Guard as a 31B Military Police.
Bishop met her qualifications and requirements for enlistment with Sergeant First Class Joseph Thorpe and was sworn in at Knoxville Tennessee MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station).
Bishop will be receiving $60k in college tuition along with an additional $4k per year for federal tuition assistance, a $20k sign on bonus and will be earning $439.00 a month from the MONTGOMERY GI BILL and $350.00 a month from the MONTGOMERY GI BILL KICKER in addition to monthly drill pay.
Congrats Maggie!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.