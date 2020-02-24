Country music star Garth Brooks may have friends in low places but convicted felon Roger Stone apparently has a couple of friends in very high places. Mr. Stone faced a maximum sentence of fifty years after being found guilty on all seven counts, one count of obstruction, one count of witness tampering and five counts of lying under oath. Prosecutors immediately faced the wrath of an unhinged Donald Trump after asking for the very reasonable sentence of seven to nine years.
In the dawn’s early light, our fearless leader President Trump went on a tweeting rampage, to avenge the “unfair” treatment of his co-conspirator, Roger Stone. Attacking and smearing the reputations of not only the investigators and prosecutors, but also the Judge. Illegally demanding that U.S. Attorney General William (Droopy Dog) Barr intervene with a much more lenient sentence, after all, Roger only lied to protect his President. Remember in Trump World, only the truth tellers like, war-hero Lt. Col. Vindman, Ambassadors Marie Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor are to be punished. It has been reported that Roger Stone has a portrait of Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, maybe when he receives a full presidential pardon he can have a tramp- stamp of Trump tattooed on his derriere.
Of course, William Barr denies receiving any political pressure from the President and in fact had reached his decision of a lighter sentence before the Trump tweets came out. Barr went on to say that “I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody, whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial boards or the President!” Please allow me to translate Mr. Barr’s statement for those of you who don’t speak Republican Hog-Wash...blah, blah, blah. More than 1,100 former Federal Prosecutors and Justice Department officials are now calling on William Barr to resign, for undermining the rule of law.
Equality under the law is supposedly the very foundation of our country, yet how many times has this been disproved by the rich and powerful. In the land of milk and honey, money is power and cash is king and the Giant Corporations, the Wall Street Merchants of Greed, the politically well connected, and the wealthy belong to a very private and privileged club, that you and I will never be part of.
Our Founding Fathers believed they had created a Constitution of checks and balances, that would be immune to the Dictatorial ambitions of any would be King. Yet, in all their wisdom and vision they could never conceive of a Senate so corrupt, so blinded by the politics of appeasement they would place partisan cowardice over true Patriotism.
In 2016, Senator Lindsey Graham called Trump a crazy jack-ass unfit for office, and if we do not reject Donald Trump and everything he stands for, Democrats will now have the moral authority. But with the passing of Senator John McCain, Lindsey seems to have lost his way and like a little duckling he has imprinted with his new momma, Donald Trump. But hey, this is what can happen when you elect a reality game show host as President. Let us pray, that when this Trumpian nightmare is over our Flag is still there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.