Blake Pelfrey, age 26, passed away at his residence in Richmond, KY on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Blake was born October 4, 1995 in Richmond, KY, a son of Dale Pelfrey and Phyllis Gabbard. He was employed as an electrician helper, loved playing the guitar and doing karate and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Blake is survived by his parents; Dale Pelfrey and Phyllis Gabbard, 1 brother; Aaron Dale (Jessica) Pelfrey of Winchester, KY, 2 sisters; Mia Pelfrey of Lexington, KY and Lyn Pelfrey of Beattyville, KY, Grandmother; Marie Gabbard, 4 aunts: Lela Carol Noe and Janice Vincent, both of Florida, Lillian Combs of Ashville, N.C, Andrea Gabbard of Washington and Marsha Gabbard of Beattyville, KY, 2 uncles; Jeff and Greg Gabbard, along with many other family members and friends. Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents; Raymond and Thelma Pelfrey and Frank Gabbard and uncle Glen Pelfrey.
A graveside service held October 16, 2021 at the Gabbard Family Cemetery in the Wide Creek Community of Lee County, KY, where he was be laid to rest. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
