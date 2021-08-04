Blanche M. Waterbury Obituary

Blanche M. Waterbury, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2021 after courageously enduring the ravages of Alzheimer’s for more than five years. Born on July 4, 1938 to Virgil and Mary Webb in Trixie, Kentucky, she was always proud to share her birthday celebration with the entire country.
She married, at the age of 17, her husband of 65 years, Norman D. Waterbury, on June 9, 1956 in a double wedding with her cousin in Beattyville, Kentucky.
Blanche’s life was devoted to loving her family, making sure they had whatever she thought they needed. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild were her greatest source of joy. While they were the most important people in her world, she always made room in her heart for the many other children left in her charge, as well as her extended family and friends.
Blanche was known for her culinary skills and exquisitely decorated cakes. She was also renowned for her prowess as a seamstress. She firmly believed that anything worth doing was worth doing well, which meant that it would be done to the best of her ability.
Those who knew her will remember that she created beauty, gave generously, and loved fiercely. If you wish to honor Blanche, you may do so by donating to Hospice. Her family is grateful for the gentle care, guidance, and support they provided during her final weeks. Donations may be made online at www.bgcarenav.org or by sending a check to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.
A celebration of Blanche’s life is being planned and will be held in the near future. Blanche had sparkling eyes and a beautiful smile that will be profoundly missed. When you think of her, may her memory bring a smile to your face. That’s exactly what she would have wanted.
