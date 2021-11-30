Saturday Dec. 4th 9:30am-1:30pm. All donors receive a Christmas themed Ky Blood Center T-shirt and be automatically entered to win a 2021 Polaris Sportsman ATV! Bring photo ID.
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call800.775.2522.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.
