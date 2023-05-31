Between warm-weather activities, family vacations and no school, summer is an exciting time of the year. For those very same reasons, it’s also a tough season on the blood supply. To ensure summer is a safe and enjoyable time for everyone, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to be proactive this summer and donate blood.
All donors at this KBC drive will receive a limited-edition “Give Back, Give Blood” T-shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for donating.
Donation numbers historically dwindle during summer, but the need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. Donations at KBC in 2022 were down more than 12% from 2019, the last summer before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the same timeframe, transfusion frequency remains consistent, putting local lives at risk.
KBC is calling on donors to save the summer. Blood collected at this drive will save the lives of patients in Kentucky who require products for surgeries, diseases like cancer, traumas, organ transplants, premature births and more.
Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
A red t-shirt with a logo on it
Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Lee County Extension Office Community Room
259 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville, KY 41311
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.