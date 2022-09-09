Blood Drive at Lee Co.
Extension office Oct. 1st 9:30am-1pm. Walk ins welcome. All
donors receive free t shirt. Blood donations goes directly to
patients in KY to aid with cancer treatments, premature births, surgeries, car accidents and more.
