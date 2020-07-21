Bobby J. Cole, age 76, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Bobby was born May 23, 1944 in Perry County, KY, a son of the late Johnny Cole and Susan (Spicer) Cole. He was a former construction worker for Jim Wilder Builders of Florida and retired from Cummins Engine in Indiana and was of the Christian faith, having attended the Church of God. Bobby is survived by his wife; Martha E. (Coots) Cole, 5 sons; Kelly (Christy) Cole, Chris (Dana) Cole, Shawn Cole, all of Florida, Robert Stamper and Bruce (Catrina) Stamper, both of Kentucky, 4 daughters; Cynthia (Anthony) Hart and Michelle Cole, both of Florida, Gaynell Dunbar and Holly Stamper, both of Kentucky, 1 brother; Charles (Clara) Cole of Indiana, 1 sister; Faye Cole of Indiana, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hargis Cole.
Visitation Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Bruce Stamper officiating. Burial in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in the Pebworth Community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.