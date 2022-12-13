BOBBY JOE AMMERMAN, the husband of Leisa Treadway Ammerman of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Joyce King Jones and Ronald Ammerman, was born in Fort Thomas, Kentucky on February 3, 1968 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on December 9, 2022 at the age of 54 years10 months and 6 days after a long battle with cancer. He was an extension agent for the University of Kentucky, a member of the Ohio Valley Lumber Drying Association, an avid fisherman, and a big UK fan. In addition to his wife Leisa, Mr. Ammerman is survived by one son, Michael Joseph Ammerman of Lexington; his parents of heart, Bill and Pennie Pelfrey of Union, Kentucky; his sisters, Jennifer Dusing and husband Mark and Jessica Green and husband Brian all of Foster, Kentucky; his brothers in-law James Treadway of Beattyville and Mark Treadway of Midway, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Ammerman was preceded in death by his parents; and his aunt and uncle Juanita and Joe Wafford.
Visitation to be held Thursday December 15, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Donation preferred to Passionately Pink PO Box 743 Beattyville KY 41311. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
