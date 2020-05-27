BOBBY JOE ESTES, the husband of Minnie Pearl Johnson Estes of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Virgil and Ola Mae Farley Estes, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on January 22, 1941 and departed this life at his home in Lee County on May 23, 2020 at the age of 79 years, 4 months and 1 day. He was a member of the Army 25th Infantry Division, was a retired employee of 30 years for the KY State Highway Department where he was a heavy equipment operator, and was a member of the Ida May Bible Church. In addition to his wife of 54 years, Mr. Estes is survived by one brother, Sam Estes and wife Gladys of Beattyville; one sister, Patty Combs and husband AJ of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Mr. Estes is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry Joe Estes; and a sister, Linda Riley. Burial Johnson Cemetery Omega Rd. Lee Co. Private family service was held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
