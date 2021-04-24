Bobcat Scramble Date Announced

It is almost time for the annual Bobcat Golf Scramble! This event is held every year to raise proceeds for the Lee County Boys Basketball program and is held at the Beattyville Country Club. This years event will be held on May 22nd 2021. Players will need to be registered by 11am and the scramble will then begin at 12 noon. This scramble will be 18 holes and ABCD format. Lunch will be provided for players. There will be a prize on every hole along with trophies awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Cost is $25 per player and $5 per mulligan.
Beattyville Country Club is located at Country Club Rd Beattyville KY 41311. Beattyville Country Club has been serving Lee and it’s surrounding counties for over 50 years and is always welcoming new members. For more info please visit the Beattyville Country Club Facebook page or phone 859.893.3881
