Last Friday the Lee County bobcats took on the Owsley County Owls in a district game for the 56th Tournament bracket seed, to be held this year in Owsley.
The Bobcats gained a quick lead in the first quarter of the game and ended the period with a 21-15 lead.
They won the second quarter 16-14 and held an 8 point halftime lead at 37-29. Lee continued the same in the second half, winning the third quarter by 8 points and the last quarter by 15-12 to finally win the game with a score of 73-54.
Both teams shot well, with Owsley at 46% and Lee at 43%. The Owls also made eight 3-pointers to Lee’s 6. On free throws Owsley was 2/6 and Lee was 13/15. Lee won the boards 33-29.
The Bobcats had four players in double figures led by James Moore with 22 points. Zach Watterson scored 18 points, Trent Combs 13 and Jack Fox 11.
Unfortunately the Lady Owls defeated the LadyKats and secured their fourth consecutive number one seed in the district with a 5-0 record and one district game left to play at Powell County.
Owsley came away with a 51-25 victory behind the 22 points and 11 rebounds (double-double) by Lady Owl Addie Terry.
Info via Sentinel Sports Writer Deron Mays.
